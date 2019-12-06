2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HX8211/02
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.
w/ 1 nozzle
AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
4.0
of 5
710
Reviews
maccamob
06/12/2019
Australia
Verified buyer
A Great Product
The Philips Sonicare AirFloss is easy to use, and very effective.
Pros
Simple, very portable
Cons
None to speak of
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-11-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Date of Use 2018-11-06
Sue1234
25/12/2017
Australia
Easy to use daily
Simple and quicker than flossing - the air floss has made this part of my routine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Goldlady
29/11/2017
Australia
This product is the best thing t come out so far for oral care
I have to admit I am on to my third Philips Sonicate AirFloss but I think they are fantastic. You don't realise until you use one how much food is left in your mouth after cleaning and using floss. I will continue to use this product for evermore
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
than manual toothbrushing alone