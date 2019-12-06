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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8211/02

4

| (710) Reviews

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

See all benefits

Removes plaque where brushing can’t

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

710

Reviews

06/12/2019

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

A Great Product

The Philips Sonicare AirFloss is easy to use, and very effective.

Pros

Simple, very portable

Cons

None to speak of

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2018-11-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Date of Use 2018-11-06

25/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Easy to use daily

Simple and quicker than flossing - the air floss has made this part of my routine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

29/11/2017

Australia

Australia

This product is the best thing t come out so far for oral care

I have to admit I am on to my third Philips Sonicate AirFloss but I think they are fantastic. You don't realise until you use one how much food is left in your mouth after cleaning and using floss. I will continue to use this product for evermore

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8221/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

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Disclaimers

  1. than manual toothbrushing alone