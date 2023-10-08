ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9650/91

4.7

| (597) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Maximum taste, minimum fat

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Healthier. Faster. Easier.1

Compatible products
Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

HD9951/01

Baking Master Kit

Baking Master Kit

HD9952/01

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

Maximum taste, minimum fat

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air technology

  • black, 1.4 kg

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

597

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

08/10/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Pleasant Surprise

Have never owned an air fryer previously and whilst still learning to use this appliance have found it easy to use and very effective and efficient in cooking the meals to date. Have found it to be handier than using the electric oven and much easier to clean and maintain.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

11/09/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great appliance

Does everything so well. So easy to use and Clean & Cooks quickly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

07/05/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Easy peasy

Kids are cooking. Fantastic drawer. Less likely to scorch my benchtop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.