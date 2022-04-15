ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

Beardtrimmer series 9000 waterproof beard trimmer

Discontinued

Support

Beardtrimmer series 9000waterproof beard trimmer

BT9295/32

Beardtrimmer series 9000 waterproof beard trimmer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 3.1 MB
  • 20 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting