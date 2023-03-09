My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
If your Groomer or Clipper makes a weird noise, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.
Before cleaning your groomer, find out whether it is washable or whether it can only be cleaned while dry.
Washable groomers These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and affect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
Non-washable groomers These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.
Non-washable groomers with washable attachments Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, but their attachments can be washed. For these devices, take off the attachments before washing them. Make sure that the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer. Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean these devices.
For more detailed instructions on your particular model, please refer to the user manual.
It may be that your groomer has not been assembled properly, causing it to make a strange noise. Take off the trimming or cutting attachments that you are using and put them on again. Follow the instructions mentioned in your user manual.
We recommend oiling your groomer every six weeks. You can apply a few drops of oil on the teeth of the cutting element of your groomer. You can use the oil provided in the packaging or any other sewing machine oil.
If your groomer is running low on battery, then it may sound odd to you. Please fully recharge your device before any further use. If your groomer runs on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace the batteries. When replacing the batteries, make sure that you use the appropriate batteries for the device as specified in the user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries. When inserting the batteries, make sure that the + and - poles point in the right direction. If the advice above does not solve your problem, please contact us for further help.
If none of these tips help, your Groomer or Clipper may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your Groomer or Clipper.
The information on this page applies to the following models:HC9722/15, HC3722/15, HC5722/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›