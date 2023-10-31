2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
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ADD4902RD/79
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During the carbonating process, water spray or water leakage occurs. What should I do?
After carbonation, why is the taste of the sparkling water in the water bottle insufficient?
How should I install the cylinders?
How do I install the carbonating bottle?
How do I store sparkling water?
When should I replace the carbonating bottle?
When should I change the cylinder?
How long can the sparkling water produced be kept?
Why can't the soda maker inflate after installing the cylinder?
Can I put jam, juice and wine into the water bottle for carbonation?
How do I make sparkling water?
How do I clean the PET carbonating bottle?
Can I use ice water to make sparkling water?
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