ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

GoZero Soda maker upgrade pack

Discontinued

Support

GoZeroSoda maker upgrade pack

ADD4902BK/79

GoZero Soda maker upgrade pack

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Black
Black
Mint green
Mint green
Red
Red
White
White

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 302.2 kB
  • 3 October 2022

User Manual

  • PDF file, 32.1 MB
  • 5 October 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you