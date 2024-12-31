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2 year warranty

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Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit

In-ear headphones with mic

TAE2100WT/97

Available in

Black
Black
Light Blue
Light Blue
Orange
Orange
Purple
Purple
White
White

Feel the beat, love the fit

Put on these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The headphones also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.

See all benefits

Feel the beat, love the fit

  • Comfort in-ear fit

  • In-line control

  • USB-C connector

  • 3 interchangeable eartips

Ergonomic fit for all day wear

An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear tips create a perfect seal that you can wear for hours at a time. Enjoy all-day listening comfort.

Rich bass, crisp sound no matter what you’re listening to

What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver rich bass from powerful 10 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from in-ear that fit just right.

Built-in mic. Switch from playlist to call in an instant

These great headphones feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.

Technical Specifications

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