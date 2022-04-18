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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 9000Wet and dry electric shaver

S9551/31

Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 3.8 MB
  • 18 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting