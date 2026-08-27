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2 year warranty
30-day return
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Compact Food Processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7510/11
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Compact Food Processor
All (2)
Should I clean my Philips Food processor before first use?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
The cone of my Philips Citrus Press does not spin steadily
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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