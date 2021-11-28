2 year warranty
Discontinued
800 W
29 functions
2-in-1 disc
Citrus press
Our powerful motor can easily handle a great variety of ingredients such as bread dough, hard vegetables, cheese or chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
With more than 29 functions, there is no limit to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces, juices and more. Use its high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients (S-blade), or just slice and shred (2-in-1 disc). Whatever you’re in the mood for!
Awards
4.7
of 5
266
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Mit2105
28/11/2021
Australia
Best food processor
Its Compact size is perfect for my small family. Having citrus press is perfect for my freshly pressed orange juice everyday.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7510/11 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7510/11 Compact Food Processor
Saadi381
21/11/2021
Australia
Review for hr7510
Good product, really useful . Would recommend . However the jug size can be increased
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7510/11 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7510/11 Compact Food Processor
Tulli_2011
21/11/2021
Australia
Great product with huge potential
I am in love with this product. It offers a huge number of options and helps you in numerous ways during your everyday kitchen tasks. I have been using a few generations of this food processor and have always found it handy and reliable. Highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7510/11 Compact Food Processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7510/11 Compact Food Processor