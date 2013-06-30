Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Freshly squeezed juice easily Freshly squeezed juice easily Freshly squeezed juice easily

      Daily Collection Citrus press

      HR2738/00

      Freshly squeezed juice easily

      With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Daily Collection Citrus press

      Similar products

      See all Citrus Juicer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Daily Collection
      - {discount-value}

      Daily Collection

      Citrus press

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Freshly squeezed juice easily

      Dishwasher safe, compact design

      • 0.5 L
      • 25 W
      • Auto reverse
      • Cord storage
      Included 500 ml Juice jug

      Included 500 ml Juice jug

      500 ml juice jug providing great capacity for juice making

      no dripping with new spout design

      no dripping with new spout design

      no dripping with new spout design

      Integrated power cord storage

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.

      Compact design needs minimal space to store

      Compact design needs minimal space to store

      Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. Shall you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Metal
        Secondary Material
        Plastic
        Pre-programmed settings
        No
        Functions
        Citrus press
        Product Type
        Citrus press juicer
        Number of servings
        2
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        manually squeeze juice
        Cord length
        0.8
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        No
        Timer
        No
        Technology
        Auto reverse
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        No
        Power light
        No
        Cool-touch handgrips
        No
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Capacity level indicator
        Yes
        Jar material
        Plastic PP
        Blade Material
        Plastic PP
        BPA free
        Yes
        Pulse function
        No
        Blades detachable
        No
        Noise level (standard)
        Lc = 72 dB(A)
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        25
        Voltage
        230
        Frequency
        50
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        User manual
        Included Accessories 2
        Warranty card

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Automatic blade stop
        No
        Child lock
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        14.5
        Product Width
        19.7
        Product Height
        16.4
        Product Weight
        0.535
        Package Length
        18
        Package Width
        18
        Package Height
        17.5
        Package Weight
        0.72

      • Durability

        Case
        >75% recycled content
        User Manual
        90% recycled paper

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Bosnia and Herzegovina

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.