2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
HR2357/06
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06 - English (US)
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta and noodle have never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 1 pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!
Can I dry and store pasta made with my Philips Pasta Maker?
Can I make multiple batches of fresh pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?
What the perfect dough consistency looks like with the Philips Pasta Maker
How should I clean the Philips Pasta Maker?