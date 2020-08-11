ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker

Discontinued

Premium collectionPasta and noodle maker

HR2357/06

4.5

| (175) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

2 awards

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta and noodle have never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 1 pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

See all benefits

Automatic solution to make various types of pasta

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

  • Automatic mixing, kneading, extruding.

  • 4 discs for various types of pasta

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.

A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_AWARD-1679658
  • Image of VRS_AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

175

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

11/08/2020

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Soooo fadt

It’s make fresh pasta, so fast and so easy. It is soooo delicious.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

23/01/2020

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

So quick and easy

At first I struggled with the quantities of ingredients I think the instruction booklet should just say to use the cup provided rather than give weights. The weights didnt work well for me as the pasta was too soft and wouldnt extrude. The cup quanitites work very well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

07/05/2019

Australia

Australia

Home made comes from the heart: always tastes best

I first purchased my philips pasta and noodle maker around 5 years ago or when it first was released in Australia. It was a while ago either way. I made a FB group “Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker” immediately which now has over 4400 members whom also live this pasta maker. My experience is this: I bought from a large electrical retailer using gift cards i bought from an excess of frequent flyer points. I always keep flour in my house as i like to bake so using it for pasta making was no trouble. I use atta flour for its healthy qualities. The machine is eady to use and came with cups to measure flour. I still use only those cups. I have all accessory kits available to use and all work well. Aftermarket kits can also be used with much success. The world of home pasta making has certainly been improved by this invention by Philips. It is simply so easy to get the flour of your choice and have a homecooked pasta meal on the table in under an hour. The shapes are very basic and possibly a bit thick but a hungry family will find no issue with this. The cookie kit is fun to use and certainly will keep the kids entertained in the school holidays if the love cooking. My son also has made the pasta on his own. Its that easy to use. The pasta maker is easy to clean and often i just wipe it down with a dry clith after letting the scraps just dry in it. The bits flake away easily. The pasta discs come with their own little cleaner caps so they are easy to clean also. Most issues arising from using this machine is either not enough liquid or a bit too much. My FB group most commonly experiences the too sticky pasta issue which is easily resolved by using a larger pot of boiling water. New users also need to realise the dough looks more like wet sand rather than an actual ball of dough persay. Making rice noodles requires using very hot near boiling water. Dont be frightened of doing this as the temperature decreases quite rapidly as you trickle the water into the rice flour very slowly. In summary: This or the autoweigh model both work very well to make a tasty home made extruded pasta. More shapes are available that fit this machine as well as the viva compact. FB Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fantastic forum to get more ideas on the use of this machine including trouble shooting along with many many ideas for recipes. It is a good sturdy machine 5 years on and still going strong.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.