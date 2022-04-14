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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
ProCare Conical Curler
Discontinued
Support
HP8619/00
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (4)
Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself