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Discontinued

ProCareConical Curler

HP8619/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

Would you like to create natural looking curls and waves, without worrying about damaging your hair or burning yourself while styling? Style your hair with peace of mind thanks to innovative Philips ProCare curler.

See all benefits

Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves

  • Conical barrel (13-25mm)

  • Soft touch velvet coating

  • 150 - 200 C temperature

  • Curl Ready Indicator

Soft touch coating to avoid instant burns of hands and hair.

Soft touch coating to avoid instant burns of hands and hair.

Soft touch barrel coating secures safe styling with no risk of instant burns. 96% of women say that "Soft touch coating ensures safe styling without risk of instant burns". Test conducted with 55 women.

Unique indicator will let you know when your curl is ready.

Unique indicator will let you know when your curl is ready.

Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves and prevent hair overheating. Just choose one of three curling times depending on your hair type and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel.

Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type.

Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type.

Integrated LCD-display with hair type indication allow you to choose the appropriate curling time for your hair type and prevent overheating.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/08/2019

Australia

Australia

Easy to use

Well this curler is just ready to be used, no need of forceps, neither gloves. You get your curls without burning yourself and is pleasant to touch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler

09/06/2019

Australia

Australia

It's a beauty!

After a couple of years my conical ProCare hair curler is losing its coat and I am desperate to find another. Is there anywhere I can buy one? It makes the perfect curl for me without indentations or too much heating. And, it doesn't burn my fingers. Please let me know where I can get another. Emma

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler

30/09/2014

Australia

Australia

Easy, fast and very beautiful curls LOVE IT

I really happy with my purchased. I have very straight, and most some hair curler not work that well for me, but this one is amazing, very easy to use even at first time. And the best option is I never burn myself again with this wand. Love it!! Im not really review product but i have to for this one ! Great product highly recommended !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler

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