2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Carefree styling for your healthy curls and waves
Would you like to create natural looking curls and waves, without worrying about damaging your hair or burning yourself while styling? Style your hair with peace of mind thanks to innovative Philips ProCare curler.
Conical barrel (13-25mm)
Soft touch velvet coating
150 - 200 C temperature
Curl Ready Indicator
Soft touch barrel coating secures safe styling with no risk of instant burns. 96% of women say that "Soft touch coating ensures safe styling without risk of instant burns". Test conducted with 55 women.
Unique Curl Ready Indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves and prevent hair overheating. Just choose one of three curling times depending on your hair type and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel.
Integrated LCD-display with hair type indication allow you to choose the appropriate curling time for your hair type and prevent overheating.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MarMel
02/08/2019
Australia
Easy to use
Well this curler is just ready to be used, no need of forceps, neither gloves. You get your curls without burning yourself and is pleasant to touch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler
Emmy19
09/06/2019
Australia
It's a beauty!
After a couple of years my conical ProCare hair curler is losing its coat and I am desperate to find another. Is there anywhere I can buy one? It makes the perfect curl for me without indentations or too much heating. And, it doesn't burn my fingers. Please let me know where I can get another. Emma
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler
Risa
30/09/2014
Australia
Easy, fast and very beautiful curls LOVE IT
I really happy with my purchased. I have very straight, and most some hair curler not work that well for me, but this one is amazing, very easy to use even at first time. And the best option is I never burn myself again with this wand. Love it!! Im not really review product but i have to for this one ! Great product highly recommended !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProCare HP8619/00 Conical Curler