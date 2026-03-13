2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
GC8712/00
Discontinued
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron has gone off/stopped working
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
The steam boost in my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not de-wrinkle during vertical steaming
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
My Philips Steam Iron releases smoke while heating up
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Generator Iron is leaking from the soleplate