ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

Discontinued

PerfectCare PerformerSteam generator iron

GC8712/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

2 awards

Ultra-fast ironing

Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam pentrates deeply and continusely into the fibre to remove creasely easily.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

with powerful continuous steam

Ultra-fast ironing

  • Max 6 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 360 g steam boost

  • 1.8 L water tank capacity

  • with detachable water tank

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_AWARD-1679584
  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

08/12/2019

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

รีดผ้าไม่ไหม้..สุดยอด

เหมาะสำหรับคนขี้ลืมที่ชอบวางเตารีดทิ้งไว้ ระบบออกมาไว้ดีมาก รีดผ้าไหมได้ไวสุดๆ ร้านซักรีดห้ามพลาดไอเท็มนี้

Pros

ใช้สะดวก ไม่หนัก

Cons

ไม่มี

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Performer GC8712/00 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2018-11-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Performer GC8712/00 เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ

Date of Use 2018-11-08

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.