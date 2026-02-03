2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
TAT6000BK/97
Great sound, multitasking smart case
You’ll flow through your day with these great-sounding true wireless earbuds and their smart charging case. Noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while the case lets you take control without reaching for your phone.
Smart charging case
Noise Canceling
4-mic technology
Detailed, natural sound
You can use this case to take calls, control playback and noise canceling, tweak bass and treble, or find a missing earbud. The 1.47” touchscreen also features a clock and a timer, plus a flashlight function that emits bright white light. A true multitasker, the case can even take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device.
Music, calls, podcasts, movies. When you want to focus, you can activate and control noise canceling via the earbud’s touch controls, the smart case, or our companion app. Handy features include Awareness Mode to let outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices so you can have a conversation without removing an earbud.
If you’re on a call, our four-mic setup and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!
4.3
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
panterkowaaa
03/02/2026
United Kingdom
good
Very good headphones. Easy to use. Good battery life. Nice clean sound. Nice design. Comfy to use. I'm happy with this headphones.
Pros
good performance
Cons
not find any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2026-01-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2026-01-03
AndyJC91
12/01/2026
United Kingdom
Strong performance at this price!
These new headphones from Philips are an interesting option, offering features you'd usually expect to pay considerably more for. The build quality is excellent (as expected) and the screen on the case is simple to use and offers some good basic control options. The sound quality is overall very good, some may find the ANC a little under powered but it works fine in most daily options (though it may struggle in loud settings like a plane). I've been testing as regular earbuds as well as for work calls and they work well for this. Battery life is very strong and I've been getting close to the maximum claimed. Overall for the price these are an excellent option and I'd strongly recommend considering them if you need an effective, quality feeling pair of earbuds.
Pros
Sound quality, charging case, build quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-12
MiccH
09/01/2026
United Kingdom
Brilliant sound for the price
For the price point…I’m very pleasantly surprised with the sound quality here. They fit very comfortably and I usually struggle with earphones, they tend to either be uncomfortable or fall out when I move. The case seems to be quite hardy and good quality, if dropped I think it would still be ok…although I won’t be willingly trying it out!! I think I’ll be sticking with these for a while, as I’m enjoying the sound.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-09