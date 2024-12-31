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2 year warranty

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Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAS7807B/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Go loud! Big sound for every adventure.

Go with the tunes that get you going! You can take the big, bold sound of this waterproof speaker anywhere. Working out in the park or partying while you set up camp? With 24 hours play time and a carry strap, you’re always good to go.

See all benefits

Go loud! Big sound for every adventure.

  • IP67 dust/water protection

  • Big sound

  • Built-in mic for calls

  • Up to 24 hours of music

Big sound in a funky package

Big sound in a funky package

From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! Two 70 mm woofers and two tweeters give you big, clear sound, and this speaker looks awesome too. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.

24 hours play time. Keep the party going

24 hours play time. Keep the party going

Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 24 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker, and the power bank function lets you charge connected devices without stopping the music.

IP67 dustproof and waterproof. Ready to rock*

IP67 dustproof and waterproof. Ready to rock*

From the trail to the beach to the pool—an IP67 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 20 m means you won't miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.

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Disclaimers

  1. The IP67 rating means the speaker driver is dust tight and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m.