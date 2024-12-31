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Discontinued

In-ear headphones with mic

TAE5008WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Here comes the bass.

Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to navigate playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!

See all benefits

Here comes the bass.

  • Powerful bass

  • Lightweight, in-ear fit

  • 3-button in-line remote

  • USB-C connector

Punchy bass. Clear sound no matter what you're listening to

What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from ear buds that fit just right.

Built-in DAC enhances the sound quality

Pay your playlists the proper respect by listening to them the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones feature build-in DAC which enhances the quality of what you listen to. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

Rock your music in real comfort all day

An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear tips create a perfect seal that you can wear for hours at a time. Enjoy all-day listening comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.