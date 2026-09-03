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Earbud headphones with mic

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Earbud headphones with mic

TAE2000BK/97

Earbud headphones with mic

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 402.5 kB
  • 3 September 2026

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 268.3 kB
  • 5 September 2026

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