2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHP9600/00
A quality performance
Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections.
50 mm neodymium drivers
Open-back design
3m removable cable
Feel the music. Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and pristine high frequencies. The drivers are engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, ensuring no detail is lost.
The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.
Immerse in your favorite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV, or laptop. The included cable boasts a gold-plated 6.3-3.5 mm jack adapter for the best connection when listening on audiophile-grade equipment.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
Hmccans
05/05/2023
US
Kinda Blown Away
First pair of open backs I’ve bought, really impressed by the build quality and soundstage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over ear headphones
Date of Use 2022-04-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over ear headphones
Date of Use 2022-04-05
RDPiper
23/01/2023
US
It's a great replacement to the SHP9500! (at 70$)
The build quality is still the same compared to the Philips SHP9500 though it has fixed some issues. For example now there's a better bass response and the treble is slightly recessed making the SHP9600 a more warm sounding headphone compared to the SHP9500. It also has a deeper padding compared to its predecessor. It's basically a X2HR on a budget. Absolutely recommended
Pros
Lightweight and comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Fairly neutral sounding with a wide soundstage and imaging.
Cons
Plastic kinda feels cheap, they didn't solve the issue with the swivel section.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over ear headphones
Date of Use 2021-12-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over ear headphones
Date of Use 2021-12-22
JamGot
17/10/2021
US
Great Entry Level Audiophile Headphone
I wanted inexpensive headphones to see what the difference was between "consumer" and audiophile headphones. While I now own other more expensive headphones I find myself coming back to the SPH9600s due to the comfort and overall decent sound quality. For most of the time listening to music while doing work or watching youtube videos, it isn't worth the time to switch out to my more expensive headphones. Great all around product and amazing value for the price.
Pros
Clear Sound, Easy to Drive, Comfortable, Lightweight
Cons
Bass
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over ear headphones
Date of Use 2021-06-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9600 Over ear headphones
Date of Use 2021-06-17
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.