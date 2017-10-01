2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHB8850NC/00
More sound, less noise
No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.
Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.
3.8
of 5
26
Reviews
RichD
01/10/2017
Australia
The phones have made my travel an aural delight!
I have had noise cancelling phones before, but with these ones you can really hear the difference. Maybe the other ones didn't work!! Anyway, the Bluetooth connects easily with my windows phone and my android tablet and enlarges the airline entertainment experience.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Jolyon
09/09/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Great headphones, good performance, and noise cancellation
These headphones are excellent value in a good design package with the core features needed for daily use. Excellent noise cancelation and design fit. I hope they last the test of time. Would be nice if philipps created a logo for the ear pieces instead of the whole word, even just an artistic P would be nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Miraz
28/11/2016
Australia
Terrific!
These headphones now go everywhere with me. They are a must for the plane and if I am at home, they're great to listen to while there's noise around the house - washing machine or vacuum cleaner. My primary use for them is with the Audible book app. I have not found the sound to be lacking and the noise cancelling is great when required. I am suggesting these to all friends, especially over much more expensive headphones which do not provide all the same flexibility and functionality even!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Actual results may vary