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Discontinued

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/00

3.8

| (26) Reviews

More sound, less noise

No wires, no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, enjoy music and manage calls with smart control on earpads.

See all benefits

wirelessly

More sound, less noise

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

32mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

Finely tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, the headphones work with or without battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.

Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.0

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

26

Reviews

01/10/2017

Australia

Australia

The phones have made my travel an aural delight!

I have had noise cancelling phones before, but with these ones you can really hear the difference. Maybe the other ones didn't work!! Anyway, the Bluetooth connects easily with my windows phone and my android tablet and enlarges the airline entertainment experience.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

09/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great headphones, good performance, and noise cancellation

These headphones are excellent value in a good design package with the core features needed for daily use. Excellent noise cancelation and design fit. I hope they last the test of time. Would be nice if philipps created a logo for the ear pieces instead of the whole word, even just an artistic P would be nice

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

28/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Terrific!

These headphones now go everywhere with me. They are a must for the plane and if I am at home, they're great to listen to while there's noise around the house - washing machine or vacuum cleaner. My primary use for them is with the Audible book app. I have not found the sound to be lacking and the noise cancelling is great when required. I am suggesting these to all friends, especially over much more expensive headphones which do not provide all the same flexibility and functionality even!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

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  1. Actual results may vary