Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Hard spout cup
Support
SCF803/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you