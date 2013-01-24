Home
    SCF610/05
    Avent
    Avent
    Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage
      Philips Avent Avent Feeding System

      SCF610/05
      Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

      The Philips AVENT storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips AVENT breast pumps and nipples. See all benefits

        Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

        Cup for milk storage

        • Breast milk
        Easy to organize

        Easy to organize

        Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

        Leak-proof twist-on system

        Leak-proof twist-on system

        For safe storage and transport

        Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

        Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

        Ideal for storing and transporting

        Fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples

        Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup

        For use in fridge/freezer

        The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe

        Store and feed in one easy step

        Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup, simply attached adaptor and nipple for feed

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Milk storage cup lid
          5  pcs
          Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
          5  pcs
          Milk storage cup adaptor
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 0-6 months
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        • Compact design

          Compact
          • Ideal for travel
          • Stackable

