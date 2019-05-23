2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SCF287
The easiest way to sterilize effectively
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilizes in 6 minutes
Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
Adjustable 4-in-1 design
The sterilizer features an integrated display to show how the sterilizing cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.
With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.
The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
2.1
of 5
14
Reviews
Kirankhanum
23/05/2019
United Kingdom
The perfect steriliser.
The Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser is absolutely amazing, I was previously using the Coldwater steriliser. However the tablets were damaging my hands, I suffer from eczema so I have to be careful with what comes into contact with my skin. The Philips steriliser requires no solution and no tablet just plain water and kills 99.9% of germs. The sterilisation takes only 6 mins whereas before I had to wait 15 mins before being able to use the bottles. I love the sleek design and it fits perfectly well in my kitchen. Would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser
Evelyn
01/03/2017
Malaysia
Peace of mind
Good and easier to use. Convenience and peace of mind to use it with hygiene for baby. Con's is just that the heater get stain and cant be removed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
WLLa
18/01/2014
Singapore
Convenient sterilizer for baby's stuff
Works fast and useful as a convenient sterilizer for baby's stuff.. However, wire length is too short and base tray had small spots/stains just after the first use (without placing any items in the baskets)..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.