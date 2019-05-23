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Discontinued

Philips Avent4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF287

2.1

| (14) Reviews

The easiest way to sterilize effectively

With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Adjustable size and dishwasher basket

The easiest way to sterilize effectively

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilizes in 6 minutes

  • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles

  • Adjustable 4-in-1 design

Integrated display shows progress

Integrated display shows progress

The sterilizer features an integrated display to show how the sterilizing cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.

Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.1

of 5

14

Reviews

23/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The perfect steriliser.

The Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser is absolutely amazing, I was previously using the Coldwater steriliser. However the tablets were damaging my hands, I suffer from eczema so I have to be careful with what comes into contact with my skin. The Philips steriliser requires no solution and no tablet just plain water and kills 99.9% of germs. The sterilisation takes only 6 mins whereas before I had to wait 15 mins before being able to use the bottles. I love the sleek design and it fits perfectly well in my kitchen. Would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam steriliser

01/03/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Peace of mind

Good and easier to use. Convenience and peace of mind to use it with hygiene for baby. Con's is just that the heater get stain and cant be removed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

18/01/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Convenient sterilizer for baby's stuff

Works fast and useful as a convenient sterilizer for baby's stuff.. However, wire length is too short and base tray had small spots/stains just after the first use (without placing any items in the baskets)..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF287 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 