2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
SCF210/21
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?
How do I sterilise my Philips Avent soother?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
How to clean my Philips Avent soother
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair