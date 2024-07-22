2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.
ultra soft and flexible
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.
Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.
When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.
4.6
of 5
936
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Juhel
22/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Soothing baby dummy
My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.
Pros
Nice texture
Cons
Need more colour choices
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2024-06-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2024-06-22
komiqas
18/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
ULTRA Soft
These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well
Pros
Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe
Cons
water get trapped into nipples
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-18
Marlena93
12/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My son loves it
We have been using Philips pacifiers since birth, so we are not surprised by the quality of the Ultra-soft soother that we were able to test recently. These soorhers are flexible and soft, so they fit perfectly to the baby's face without irritating it. Apart from that, my son really likes the nipple, but it may also be a matter of getting used to it because the only dummies we have used since birth are Avent soothers. They have a great design, they are smooth and shiny, resembling glass, which gives them a unique character. Due to the fact that the colors are universal, they suit both boys and girls. The dummies are also easy to clean and can be placed in a steriliser without fear of being damaged. I recommend it without hesitation!
Pros
Good value, great design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-12
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
Developed with healthcare professionals and moms
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017