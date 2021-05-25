2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
SC1996/70
Discontinued
Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
How do I select the right Lumea light intensity for me?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
Is Philips Lumea suitable for all skin tones and body hair colours?
How often should I use my Philips Lumea?
How do I find the correct Philips Lumea light intensity for me?
At what age can I use Philips Lumea?
Why does my Philips Lumea become warm during use?
Can I use my Philips Lumea on my bikini area?
Can Philips Lumea be used by men too?
Is the flashing light of my Philips Lumea safe for my eyes?
How do I clean my Philips Lumea?
Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?
Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?
Why do I need to remove hair before a Philips Lumea treatment?
How do I get the intended results with Philips Lumea?