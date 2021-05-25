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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

Lumea IPL hair removal system

Discontinued

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LumeaIPL hair removal system

SC1996/70

Lumea IPL hair removal system

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 814 kB
  • 25 May 2021

Leaflet

  • PDF file, 727.7 kB
  • 28 February 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

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