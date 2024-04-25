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Discontinued

LumeaIPL hair removal system

SC1996/70

4.3

| (342) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

See all benefits

for smooth skin at home

The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth

  • For use on body and face

  • 15 minutes to treat lower legs

  • Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses

  • Extra long cord

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Enjoy smooth skin every day

Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.

Effortlessly effective

Effortlessly effective

Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.

Five adjustable light energy settings

Five adjustable light energy settings

Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

342

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

25/04/2024

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great purchase

Bought this for me and my daughters. It actually works and works well

Pros

It works

Cons

A bit stingy when on high setting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device

Date of Use 2023-03-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device

Date of Use 2023-03-25

29/07/2023

Australia

Australia

In love with the product

On my first treatment, I didn't get enough ideas how to use it. But before my 2nd treatment i had a research and study on it. I saw the difference, there were less hair and even after 2 weeks my hair didn't grow that much! My skin tone is not drak but I can't use the laser in some part of my body like under arms, also the boney parts of my body like knees. Otherwise the product is amazing!

Pros

It really works.

Cons

The boney part of the body is really hard to get laser done.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device

Date of Use 2022-06-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device

Date of Use 2022-06-29

15/07/2023

Australia

Australia

Couldn’t be happier

I’ve had professional laser hair removal in the past and have spend quite a bit of money and time going to apply. The Philips Lumea IPL 7000 series is the bomb. It works exactly the same as the professional salon machines in the comfort of my own home. I can do it at a convenient time that suits me and the best part I don’t have to go out. I can also do my entire body and not have to pay for seperate treatments. Couldn’t be happier and would highly recommend

Pros

Convenient, cost effective, works

Cons

Honestly can’t think of any cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device

Date of Use 2023-03-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device

Date of Use 2023-03-15

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