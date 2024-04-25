2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body and face
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
Extra long cord
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. This results in the hair shedding naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth everyday.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.
Awards
4.3
of 5
342
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
ReenieReens
25/04/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Great purchase
Bought this for me and my daughters. It actually works and works well
Pros
It works
Cons
A bit stingy when on high setting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device
Date of Use 2023-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device
Date of Use 2023-03-25
Barbie Huda
29/07/2023
Australia
In love with the product
On my first treatment, I didn't get enough ideas how to use it. But before my 2nd treatment i had a research and study on it. I saw the difference, there were less hair and even after 2 weeks my hair didn't grow that much! My skin tone is not drak but I can't use the laser in some part of my body like under arms, also the boney parts of my body like knees. Otherwise the product is amazing!
Pros
It really works.
Cons
The boney part of the body is really hard to get laser done.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device
Date of Use 2022-06-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device
Date of Use 2022-06-29
bArBieGirL55555
15/07/2023
Australia
Couldn’t be happier
I’ve had professional laser hair removal in the past and have spend quite a bit of money and time going to apply. The Philips Lumea IPL 7000 series is the bomb. It works exactly the same as the professional salon machines in the comfort of my own home. I can do it at a convenient time that suits me and the best part I don’t have to go out. I can also do my entire body and not have to pay for seperate treatments. Couldn’t be happier and would highly recommend
Pros
Convenient, cost effective, works
Cons
Honestly can’t think of any cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device
Date of Use 2023-03-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea IPL 7000 Series SC1994/00 IPL Hair removal device
Date of Use 2023-03-15