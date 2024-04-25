I have been using this IPL machine on my underarms, arms, and legs for about 6 months following the phone app sessions. As someone who had to shave every other day, this IPL has been a complete gamechanger. I now have to shave once every 2-3 weeks, and even then the hair is sparse. As it is an IPL, it does take around 3 sessions to notice significant difference. However after the first session I did notice that hair growth rate had decreased (i.e. could shave every 3rd day!). I have also been using this on my SO's neck with the facial attachment to get rid of unwanted beard areas. So far there has been a reduction of hair growth there too. Some cons: - For bendy, bony areas such as knees and ankles you have to hold the device a bit awkwardly and your hand can cramp. - Need to remember where you have covered or else you could end up with weird strips/patches of hair here and there. - Expect to take double the estimated times that Philips says to IPL until you get used to it. For reference my skin colour is light and hair is black. I've been using the device with the phone application.