2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
10h charge/45mins cordless use
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
4.2
of 5
58
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Rell15
22/10/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Easy to use and doesn't take up much room when travelling.. Rechargeable battery also a bonus when no access to electricity.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/15 beard trimmer
Febe
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
jefken
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer