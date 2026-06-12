OneBlade 360

This is a game changer!, if you are like me and you need to be clean shaven and sick of going through different types of shavers, the OneBlade360 is a simple, easy to use shaver thats just ready. While it does not cut as close as a blade, it removes stuble to an invisable look and is quick, just simply shave with the OneBlade and rinse under water, the blade lasts for about 6 moths for what im told, i have had mine for about 2 months and it is still like new. There is an app you can use to mintor the blades heath to help you know when its time to change it, all in all i would buy this again