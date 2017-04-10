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    • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer

      Multigroom series 3000 9-in-1, Face and Hair

      MG3740/15

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 9 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Multigroom series 3000 9-in-1, Face and Hair

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      Multigroom series 3000

      9-in-1, Face and Hair

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      All-in-one trimmer

      9-in-1 trimmer

      • 9 tools
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • Up to 60 min run time
      • Rinseable attachments
      Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

      Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

      The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

      9 pieces to trim your face and hair

      9 pieces to trim your face and hair

      Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 9 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.

      Ensure an even trim

      Ensure an even trim

      Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Cut hair to your length

      Cut hair to your length

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb, and 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm, and 16mm.

      60 minutes of runtime

      60 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

      Easy to maintain attachments

      Easy to maintain attachments

      Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

      Store it and stay organized

      Store it and stay organized

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        Number of tools
        9 tools
        Hairclipping/Facial styling
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments

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