2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
LUM11498CU70X2/20
Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-WHITE [≈P21W] for your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylish.
LED-WHITE [≈P21W]
Number of bulbs: 2
12/24V, 6000 K Cool White
Advanced automotive system
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your signals. They will help you to see and be seen better, warning other drivers of your movements, which is vital for them to react sooner. The more you see and are seen, the safer your drive will be!
Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.
For your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop signals, the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its 360 angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.
Reviews
Non-ECE compliant