2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
LUM11496AU70X2/20
Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-AMB [≈P21W] for your front and rear turn signals. Their intense amber color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly.
LED-AMB [≈PY21W]
Number of bulbs: 2
12/24V, Intense Amber
Advanced automotive system
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide intense amber light with 15 LEDs for your turn indicator signals. They will help other drivers to see you better, which is vital for them to react sooner. The earlier you are seen, the safer your drive will be!
Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.
For your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop signals, the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its 360 angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.
Reviews
Non-ECE compliant