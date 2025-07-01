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2 year warranty
30-day return
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All series
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Discontinued
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HX8424/10
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What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
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