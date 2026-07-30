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    • Advanced care for whiter teeth Advanced care for whiter teeth Advanced care for whiter teeth
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      Philips Sonicare Series 5300 Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX7101/05

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Advanced care for whiter teeth

      Noticable results within reach with whiter teeth and a 10x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.

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      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Philips Sonicare Series 5300 Rechargeable toothbrush

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      Advanced care for whiter teeth

      Gently removes 10x more plaque*

      • 10x more plaque removal*
      • Superior stain removal and whiter teeth*
      • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
      • Pressure sensor
      • 1 brush mode, 2 intensities
      Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth*

      Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth*

      Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 Premium Plaque Defense brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth. It also removes 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Extra support to protect your gums

      Extra support to protect your gums

      It’s easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. The sensor lets you know if you’re overdoing it through haptic vibrations. Ease off and your gums will stay protected!

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Give your clean a boost with 2 brushing settings. Whether you want a little more vigor or a gentle clean, choose between one of two intensity settings.

      Guided brushing sessions

      Guided brushing sessions

      Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      21 days of regular brushing

      21 days of regular brushing

      Experience up to 21-days of regular brushing after one single charge bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmartTimer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 5300 rechargeable toothbrush
        Brush head
        1 C3 Premium Plaque Defense
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 10x more effective*
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements / min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240V
        OFF mode (no attachments)
        N/A
        Low energy mode
        < 0.5 Watts

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        Vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        Brush head replacement reminder lets you know when to replace your brush head

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