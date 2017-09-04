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    • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6063/96

      Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Philips Sonicare W2 DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.95

      Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

      Advanced clean for stain removal and whiter teeth

      • 3-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Densely packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while the specially curved power tip makes brushing hard-to-reach places easier than ever.

      Ensure effective gum care, plaque removal and whitening

      Ensure effective gum care, plaque removal and whitening

      After three months of use, brush heads exhibit fatigue and become less effective. BrushSync™ reminds patients before their brushes lose efficiency. Each smart Philips Sonicare power toothbrush tracks how often patients brush and how much pressure they apply, then notifies them when it’s time for a replacement brush head. For patients who don’t use a smart toothbrush, blue reminder bristles fade to white, indicating it’s time for a new brush head.

      Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

      Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

      All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are proven safe and gentle on teeth and gums. Our products are strictly tested to ensure patients get exceptional performance and durability each time they brush.

      Prompts brush handle to select optimal mode*

      Prompts brush handle to select optimal mode*

      Give your patients a superior clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature.* The W DiamondClean brush head syncs with any BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle.* The best brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening are automatically selected.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      W DiamondClean simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. W DiamondClean fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean
        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        3 W DiamondClean standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Whitening
        Whiter teeth in just one week

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

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