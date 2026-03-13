2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
HR2096/03
Discontinued
What is the function of my Philips blender spatula?
What is the function of the small lid?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I attach the jar?
How can I store the cord?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
My spatula got damaged when I stirred the ingredients in the jar. What can I do about this?
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?
The blender becomes hot. What should I do?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
When I am cleaning the blender with pulse/quick clean water splashes out. What can I do about it?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working