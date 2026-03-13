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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Food Preparation
All series
Aluminium Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2094/00
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Eco passport Philips Aluminium Collection Blender - English (US)
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Blender
All (3)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How can I use the filter?
How can I store the cord?
Why does the fruit juice or soy milk contain alot of pulp or skin?
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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