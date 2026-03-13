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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
QuickClean Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1870/15
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User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer
Jucing apple or orange? Now both are possible with one appliance- thanks to the Avance juicer with citruss juicer accessory. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean”.
All (8)
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I clean all removable parts of the citrus press in the dishwasher?
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
Why does the juicer stop during use?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
My Philips Juicer vibrates excessively
My Philips juicer slows down during use
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
My Philips juicer is not working