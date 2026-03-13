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QuickClean Juicer

Discontinued

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QuickCleanJuicer

HR1870/15

QuickClean Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Jucing apple or orange? Now both are possible with one appliance- thanks to the Avance juicer with citruss juicer accessory. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean”.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting