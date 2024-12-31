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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Discontinued

QuickCleanJuicer

HR1870/15

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Jucing apple or orange? Now both are possible with one appliance- thanks to the Avance juicer with citruss juicer accessory. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean”.

See all benefits

Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 900W

  • QuickClean

  • 2.5 L, XXL tube

  • Drip stop, citrus press

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

Juice the toughest ingedients with powerful 900 W motor

Juice the toughest ingedients with powerful 900 W motor

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861