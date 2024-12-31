2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
HR1870/15
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Jucing apple or orange? Now both are possible with one appliance- thanks to the Avance juicer with citruss juicer accessory. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean”.
900W
QuickClean
2.5 L, XXL tube
Drip stop, citrus press
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
Reviews
Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861