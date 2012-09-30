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    • Fresh homemade salads and more Fresh homemade salads and more Fresh homemade salads and more

      Viva Collection SaladMaker

      HR1388/80

      Fresh homemade salads and more

      The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds.

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      Viva Collection SaladMaker

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      Fresh homemade salads and more

      Perfect results in any shape and size in seconds

      • 200 W
      • 6 discs
      • Direct to bowl, pot and wok
      • XL Julienne disc for fries
      5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

      5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

      5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.

      Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

      Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

      With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.

      Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

      Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

      With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.

      Powerful 200 W motor

      Powerful 200 W motor

      The Philips saladmaker offers a powerful 200 W motor allowing you to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

      Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

      The stainless steel disc inserts of the Philips saladmaker provide for a perfect cutting results, thanks to their sharp and durable baldes.

      Dishwasher proof parts

      Dishwasher proof parts

      All accessories of your Philips saladmaker can be put in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

      Easy cord storage

      Easy cord storage

      You can easily roll the cord of the appliance under the base unit for easy storage.

      Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

      Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

      With the adjustable S to XL feeding tube of the Philips saladmaker you can have optimal control over the ingredients, which you want to process and get the desired result. Having an S feeding tube is ideal for single thin ingredients, such as a carrot. The XL feeding tube is fit for larger ingredients e.g. potatoes, etc., minimizing the need for pre-cutting.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Pre-programmed settings
        No
        Functions
        slicing, shredding and Julienning
        Product type
        Salad Maker
        Number of servings
        No
        Non-slip feet
        yes
        Interface
        On/Off rotary knob
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Cord storage
        yes
        Technology
        NA
        Integrated on /off switch
        yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        yes
        Jar material
        Plastic PP
        Blade Material
        stainless steel
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        600
        BPA free
        yes
        Pulse function
        No
        Blades detachable
        yes
        Ability to crush ice
        No
        Ability to blend hot ingredients
        No
        Recipe book
        No
        Noise level (standard)
        85 dBA
        Warranty
        2 years
        Compatitable with Dry-food
        No

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        200
        Voltage
        230
        Frequency
        50
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Fine/coarse shredding disc
        Included Accessories 2
        Fine/coarse slicing disc
        Included Accessories 3
        Julienne disc/French fry disc
        Related Accessories 1
        User manual
        Related Accessories 2
        warranty card

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        yes
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Automatic blade stop
        No
        Child lock
        NA

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        19.2
        Product Width
        22.3
        Product Height
        31.3
        Product Weight
        1.48
        Package Length
        22.5
        Package Width
        22.5
        Package Height
        31.5
        Package Weight
        2.31

      • Durability

        Case
        >90% recycled materials

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Turkey

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