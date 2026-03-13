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Jamie Oliver HomeCooker
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HR1040/90
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Jamie Oliver HomeCooker HR1040/90 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Jamie Oliver HomeCooker
All (3)
Can I cook my own recipes with Philips HomeCooker?
What should I do when white or brown spots appear on the bottom of the pot?
I want to change the temperature during cooking. What should I do?
Not all the food is steamed/cooked. What should I do?
The message ‘Err’appears on the display. What should I do?
The stirrer blocks. What should I do?