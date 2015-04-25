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  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking
  • Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking

Discontinued

Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

HR1040/90

4.7

| (131) Reviews | 98% recommend this product

Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking

The Philips Jamie Oliver HomeCooker with AutoStir technology offers gentle, constant stirring to effortlessly cook both one pot meals or delicious side dishes. Thanks to the stirring, you can enjoy hands free cooking and walk away.

See all benefits

Hands free and unattended, lets you walk away

Gentle, constant stirring for tastier cooking

  • 1500 W

  • Stirrer

  • Steaming tier

AutoStir technology

AutoStir technology

Gentle, constant stirring thanks to AutoStir technology not only ensures that your ingredients brown evenly - the flavor of your ingredients also gets released making your dishes tasty.

Countdown timer with beep

When the countdown timer on your HomeCooker reaches zero, meaning your attention is needed again, clear beeps call you back from your away time.

Easy to use timer for 0 – 99 minute settings

Easy to use timer for 0 – 99 minute settings

With the easy to use QuickSet timer, you can set the HomeCooker cooking time and walk away. When your attention is needed, a beep will call you back for the next step.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

131

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2
1

25/04/2015

Australia

Australia

A Cooker that stirs for you

Have been looking for an appliance to do the stirring of food for years. Since dislocating my right arm. Didn't know about this item before. Great invention for disabled people. Can now cook all the meals that have been out of my menu since I have been unable to stir while standing at a stove. Fried rice is heaps better and moist being cooked with a lid on. Cant do that if you are stirring the rice yourself. No longer have burnt sauces and custards. I found I needed to have the lid on to stop splatter and steam on bench area, when using 250% C for the crispy potato recipe. But the glass lid if left on would make the potatoes soggy. A mesh lid to stop splatter , but still allow the items to get crispy. would be a great after purchase item to include. as you cant put the lid on off center like you normally would to stop splatter, because of the stirrer. The little steam hole in the lid is not sufficient, when you want the food to be crispy after cooking. But it cooked the crispy potatoes perfectly without the lid. Reducing tomato sauce would benefit from having a mesh lid also. Using the lid increases the temp inside the pot so you need to reduce the temp for some types of cooking if using the lid. Having the food stirred while cooking does make a lot of difference to the taste! Risotto and custard has been out of my diet due to being unable to stir food for the require time for those types of food. But now I can have both on the same day. Without those foods, being physically demanding

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

04/09/2013

Australia

Australia

This product is amazing

I love this appliance. It's so easy to use. You can do preparation while you cook and no need to worry about stirring or the food burning. I've made a number of recipes several times over and I love it. My young daughter is also able to use it easy enough.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

21/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great semi automated cooking

The temperature settings are nice and consistent, mixing is continuous so no need to worry about food sticking etc. Bought mine second hand without recipe book, which is the only problem, hence 3 stars for ease of use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1040/90 Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

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