Have been looking for an appliance to do the stirring of food for years. Since dislocating my right arm. Didn't know about this item before. Great invention for disabled people. Can now cook all the meals that have been out of my menu since I have been unable to stir while standing at a stove. Fried rice is heaps better and moist being cooked with a lid on. Cant do that if you are stirring the rice yourself. No longer have burnt sauces and custards. I found I needed to have the lid on to stop splatter and steam on bench area, when using 250% C for the crispy potato recipe. But the glass lid if left on would make the potatoes soggy. A mesh lid to stop splatter , but still allow the items to get crispy. would be a great after purchase item to include. as you cant put the lid on off center like you normally would to stop splatter, because of the stirrer. The little steam hole in the lid is not sufficient, when you want the food to be crispy after cooking. But it cooked the crispy potatoes perfectly without the lid. Reducing tomato sauce would benefit from having a mesh lid also. Using the lid increases the temp inside the pot so you need to reduce the temp for some types of cooking if using the lid. Having the food stirred while cooking does make a lot of difference to the taste! Risotto and custard has been out of my diet due to being unable to stir food for the require time for those types of food. But now I can have both on the same day. Without those foods, being physically demanding