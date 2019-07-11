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Discontinued

ProCare Straightener

HP8339/20

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Perfect style at constant caring temperature

The Philips ProCare straightener protects the hair from overheating, due to its newly developed Dual-Care™ plates, with constant temperature and EHD Technology™

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Perfect style at constant caring temperature

  • Ceramic plates

  • Even heat distribution 199C

  • Ionic conditioning

  • 15 sec. heat up time

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

Healthy hair without hotspots with Even Heat Distribution

Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Caring and efficient straightening with constant temperature

Caring and efficient straightening with constant temperature

This straightener keeps a more constant temperature. Thanks to its high-performance heater it allows you to straighten your hair at a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/07/2019

Singapore

Singapore

It worked as designed

I love this product except that it is ceramic coating only.. I

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener

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