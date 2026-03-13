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2 year warranty
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Cooking
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Toaster
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HD2648/20
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Toaster HD2648/20 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Toaster HD2648/20
All (2)
Can I toast sandwiches with this toaster?
Is it possible to adjust the browning level while the toaster is working?
The toasted bread popped up, but I cannot remove the bread.
My Philips toaster smells during first use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
Contacting Philips
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