2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2648/20
4 slot metal
2 function
Metal
Reheat, defrost
Independent double 2-slice operation to toast 2 slices independently or four at the same time for optimal flexibility and convenience.
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Andrew90211
05/09/2021
United Kingdom
Review Update nearly a decade later
I wrote a review on this toaster in 2012 for this same product, giving it 4 starts. Nearly 10 years later after daily use the toaster is still going strong so I think the other reviews of minimal stars were a little unfair as it's obviously a solidly built product. It's still true that one side doesn't brown quite as much as the other (but I've noticed this on other toasters on the centre stack) -but as earlier reported, all sides toast perfectly if both sides are switched on, clearly to avoid burning when using just one side. After all these years of daily use the only noticeable wear is the handles are a little more difficult to click into position, but that's to be excpected. Another family member bought a professional toaster with similar daily use that lasted only a few years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster
Andrew90210
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great design and evenly toasted toast! Best results when toasting 4 slices
The quality and finish of this product is great and performs very efficiently time after time. Unlike lower quality toasters, the browning is generally very even and with wide slots toast doesn't easily get lodged inside. The only slight drawback (and I think is common with a lot of 4 slice toasters is one side of the inner slots doesn't brown as strongly as the outer slots. Initially I thought this was a fault until I realised when toasting 4 slices simultaneously the browning on each slice is near perfect. The designers must have realised (when toasting 4 slices) the heat from the opposite side affects each other (and they've compensated for this). If you mainly toast 4 slices at a time, this won't affect you but is slightly disappointing. This is the only reason I didn't register 5 stars for this product and although a little irritating wouldn't deter me from purchasing again as it's not a big issue. Overall a well designed, well performing toaster, with just the slight irritation when toasting 2 slices at a time. Highly recommended overall and the best toaster I've owned!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster
Bennew
12/04/2011
United Kingdom
slightly disappointed
I read a lot of reviews regarding this toaster and regret not taking note of them.The toaster does not toast evenly one side lightly toasted and other side overdone.
This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster
This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers