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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Cooking
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All-In-One Cooker
Discontinued
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HD2238/62
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HD2238_UM_Malaysia
With superior heating power and 20 pre-set cooking programs, the 8L AIO cooker offers you effortless and faster cooking, so that you and your family are able to enjoy delicious meal even sooner!
I cannot open the lid of my Philips All in One Cooker
The floater in my Philips All-in-One Cooker does not rise up
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