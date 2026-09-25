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  • Standard Product Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
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  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Front Product Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker HD2238/62
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips All-In-One Cooker

Discontinued

All-In-One Cooker

HD2238/62

4.4

| (434) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Effortless and 35%* faster cooking

With superior heating power and 20 pre-set cooking programs, the 8L AIO cooker offers you effortless and faster cooking, so that you and your family are able to enjoy delicious meal even sooner!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Healthier. Faster. Easier.1

with superior power and 20-in-1 solution

Effortless and 35%* faster cooking

  • The ultimate convenience

  • Smart variety cooking

  • Worry-free safety protection

Superior power with 35% faster cooking

Superior power with 35% faster cooking

The new Philips 8L All-in-One cooker with superior 1500W heating power is able to significantly speed up “heat up time” and offers you 35%* faster cooking.

20 pre-set cooking programs

20 pre-set cooking programs

20 pre-set cooking programs offer you various local favorites and global cuisines with touch of buttons.

8L extra large capacity perfectly for whole family serve

8L extra large capacity perfectly for whole family serve

8L extra large capacity is perfect for up to 14-person big family serve.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

434

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

25/09/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

This product is great; I think it's the best pressure cooker I've ever had! It cooks food very quickly and is very simple to clean!!

This review was made for HD2238/72 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2026-08-01

This review was made for HD2238/72 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2026-08-01

11/03/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Amazing product!

Great purchase, I love my all in one cooker and I would highly recommend it!

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

04/03/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Many great features

Love this pressure cooker never had one before and it cooks so quick

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Tested on Rice function with difference in whole cooking time vs. Philips HD2137

  2. Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating