2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Effortless and 35%* faster cooking
With superior heating power and 20 pre-set cooking programs, the 8L AIO cooker offers you effortless and faster cooking, so that you and your family are able to enjoy delicious meal even sooner!
The ultimate convenience
Smart variety cooking
Worry-free safety protection
The new Philips 8L All-in-One cooker with superior 1500W heating power is able to significantly speed up “heat up time” and offers you 35%* faster cooking.
20 pre-set cooking programs offer you various local favorites and global cuisines with touch of buttons.
8L extra large capacity is perfect for up to 14-person big family serve.
4.4
of 5
434
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Melbourne1
25/09/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
This product is great; I think it's the best pressure cooker I've ever had! It cooks food very quickly and is very simple to clean!!
This review was made for HD2238/72 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2026-08-01
This review was made for HD2238/72 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2026-08-01
TayC2811
11/03/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Amazing product!
Great purchase, I love my all in one cooker and I would highly recommend it!
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
Pepe à la Kaz
04/03/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Many great features
Love this pressure cooker never had one before and it cooks so quick
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Tested on Rice function with difference in whole cooking time vs. Philips HD2137
Philips multicooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating vs. conventional inner pot that is made of non-stick coating